Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.35

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$46.35 and last traded at C$46.33, with a volume of 47192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.59.

EIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

