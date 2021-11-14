FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

NYSE FREY opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.