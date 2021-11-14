Intelsat (INTEQ) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 36 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intelsat to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -85.48% -65.89% -10.15%

This table compares Intelsat and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million -0.01 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 1.62

Intelsat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Intelsat has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelsat and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 634 718 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Intelsat’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intelsat competitors beat Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

