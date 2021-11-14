Desktop Metal (DM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Desktop Metal to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, analysts expect Desktop Metal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DM stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Desktop Metal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 302.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of Desktop Metal worth $47,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

