Real Brokerage (REAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REAX stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

