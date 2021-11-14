TheStreet Upgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BATRK stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 100,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

