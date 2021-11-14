TheStreet Upgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
BATRK stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.