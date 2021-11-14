Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 341.20 ($4.46) on Wednesday. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 400.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Kate Swann acquired 27,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

