Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fossil Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

