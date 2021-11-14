Contrasting Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) & The Competition

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cincinnati Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors
|395
|1665
|1402
|87
|2.33
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cincinnati Bancorp
|$18.68 million
|$3.16 million
|10.56
|Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors
|$833.66 million
|$84.32 million
|14.94
Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cincinnati Bancorp
|19.40%
|9.74%
|1.69%
|Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors
|19.61%
|8.37%
|0.96%
Volatility & Risk
Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Cincinnati Bancorp rivals beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Cincinnati Bancorp
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
