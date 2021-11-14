Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

LUG stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

