DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.83 ($22.15).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock opened at €15.44 ($18.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.