Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.90 by Warburg Research

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

Shares of DEQ opened at €17.11 ($20.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.91 and a 200 day moving average of €19.19. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($25.51).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

