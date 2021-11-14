Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of DAI opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a fifty-two week high of €88.65 ($104.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.17. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

