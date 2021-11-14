Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.50 ($127.65).

ETR:BC8 opened at €64.86 ($76.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.42. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €49.15 ($57.82) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($81.84). The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

