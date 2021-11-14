Insider Buying: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (LON:ACIC) Insider Acquires £35,250 in Stock

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (LON:ACIC) insider Mark Hadsley Chaplin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £35,250 ($46,054.35).

Shares of LON:ACIC opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp has a one year low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.43).

