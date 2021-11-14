Insider Buying: Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Purchases £5,750 in Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,512.41).

LON EDGH opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.82. The company has a market capitalization of £95.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Get Edge Performance VCT Public alerts:

About Edge Performance VCT Public

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.