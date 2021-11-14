Insider Buying: Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Purchases £5,750 in Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,512.41).
LON EDGH opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.82. The company has a market capitalization of £95.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63).
About Edge Performance VCT Public
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.