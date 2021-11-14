Richard Harpham Acquires 420 Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Richard Harpham purchased 420 shares of Escape Hunt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Richard Harpham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Richard Harpham purchased 465 shares of Escape Hunt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.41).

Shares of Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The firm has a market cap of £31.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.64. Escape Hunt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.