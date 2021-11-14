Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $88.54 and last traded at $89.23. 30,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,187,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

