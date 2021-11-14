Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV opened at €56.30 ($66.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.98. Covestro has a 1-year low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

