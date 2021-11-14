The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.07 ($10.67).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.