Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) received a C$5.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

