Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

