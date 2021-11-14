Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.