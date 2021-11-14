Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

