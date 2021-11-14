indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 17936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

