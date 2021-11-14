KC Holdco, LLC (KLC) to Raise $503 Million in IPO

KC Holdco, LLC (KLC) is planning to raise $503 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, November 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 25,775,434 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, KC Holdco, LLC generated $1.7 billion in revenue and $10.1 million in net income. KC Holdco, LLC has a market cap of $2.7 billion.

KinderCare Learning Center (KC Holdco) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the largest private provider of high-quality early childhood education and care services (“ECE”) in the United States by center capacity. We are a mission driven organization, rooted in a commitment to providing all children with the very best start in life. We serve children ranging from 6 weeks to 12 years of age across our market leading footprint of 1,490 early childhood education centers with capacity of more than 195,000 children and contracts for more than 650 before- and after-school sites located in 40 states and the District of Columbia as of Oct. 2, 2021. We believe families choose us because of our differentiated, inclusive approach and our commitment to delivering every child a high-quality educational experience in a nurturing and engaging environment. We operate all of our centers under the KinderCare brand and utilize a consistent curriculum and operational approach across our network. We offer a differentiated value proposition to the children, families, schools and employers we serve, driven by our market-leading scale and commitment to quality, access and inclusion. We leverage our extensive network of community-based centers, employer-sponsored programs, and before- and after-school sites, to meet parents where they are; an important factor in the context of evolving work styles as a result of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. We utilize our proprietary curriculum with the goal of generating superior outcomes for children of all abilities and backgrounds. We use third-party assessment tools that consistently show children in our centers outperform their peers in other programs in readiness for kindergarten. We voluntarily seek accreditation at all of our centers and onsite programs, demonstrating our commitment to best practices for our sector. Our commitment to transparent, third-party validation of the quality and impact of our offerings is a critical factor for parents when selecting a center for their children. Our culture promotes high levels of employee engagement, which leads to better financial performance of our centers. Our expertise helping families access public subsidies for childcare is a core competency and drives greater levels of diversity and access in our centers. “.

KinderCare Learning Center (KC Holdco) was founded in 1969 and has 35000 employees. The company is located at 650 NE Holladay, Suite 1400 Portland, OR 97232 and can be reached via phone at (503) 872-1300 or on the web at http://www.kindercare.com/.

