Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 call options.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $155.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.58.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 457,177 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,101,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Oncorus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncorus by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.