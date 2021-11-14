Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 call options.
NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $155.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.58.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
