SSR Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 17,385 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,292% compared to the typical volume of 1,249 call options.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $19,266,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.69 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

