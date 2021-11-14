Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.74.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.