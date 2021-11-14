SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,828. The company has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TLMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

