Sunlight Financial (SUNL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SUNL stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sunlight Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

