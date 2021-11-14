Walmart (WMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

