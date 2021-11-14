Home Depot (HD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Home Depot worth $3,669,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

