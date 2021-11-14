TurtleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $239,359.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $239,359.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 121.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,187,174,599 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

