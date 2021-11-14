Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

