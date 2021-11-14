Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Guggenheim raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

NYSE SO traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 4,157,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

