U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 2,044,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Well Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,644,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Morgan Stanley owned 1.83% of U.S. Well Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

