Bottos Hits Market Cap of $875,689.79 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Bottos has a total market cap of $875,689.79 and $37,989.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00221172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086389 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

