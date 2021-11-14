Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.13 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $99.24 million and $13.13 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $156.20 or 0.00240922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

