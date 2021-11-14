Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

