TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.