Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.86.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,819. The company has a market cap of $793.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.