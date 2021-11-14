Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.86.
CMBM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,819. The company has a market cap of $793.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $66.40.
In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
