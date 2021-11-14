Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 110,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $305.60 million, a PE ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

