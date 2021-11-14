WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,536. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
