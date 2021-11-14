WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,536. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

