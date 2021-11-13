Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. Appian has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

