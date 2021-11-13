Secret (SCRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.14 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $8.14 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $7.97 or 0.00012305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.31 or 0.00350975 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

