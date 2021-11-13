Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MBRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. 120,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,405. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.