Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
MBRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. 120,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,405. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
