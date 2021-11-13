89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. 49,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,154. The company has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

