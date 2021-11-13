ParkinGo One Day Volume Tops $689.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $689.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,888.71 or 1.01972799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00038255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.40 or 0.00601108 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

