Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,327. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.