Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.160 EPS.

Shares of CODX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,672. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CODX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

